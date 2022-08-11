Police officer is shot, two civilians wounded in barricade situation at Arcadia home

Arcadia Police officers walk a parking lot near a home where an active shooter remains barricaded in a home on Greenfield Ave., after shooting a police officer and others. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

An Arcadia police officer was in unknown condition after being shot Wednesday, and authorities are on the scene of a barricade situation at an Arcadia home, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. to the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue to assist Arcadia police with an incident, sheriff's officials said.

Arcadia police confirmed that shots had been fired in the area, according to a Nixle alert issued just after 6:50 p.m., advising residents not to leave their homes unless contacted by police.

In addition to the officer who was shot, two civilians were also injured, although the nature of their injuries was unknown, Sheriff's Deputy Michael Chen said.

A law enforcement source told The Times that a gunman reportedly had people pinned down on Greenfield Avenue.

Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed that authorities are dealing with an ongoing barricaded suspect situation.

The residential street in southern Arcadia, just off the commercial stretch of Live Oak Avenue, was crowded with at least two black SWAT trucks and dozens of police cruisers as a helicopter circled overhead.

Officers stood about in plainclothes and bulletproof vests as the standoff dragged on past 8 p.m.

Residents, returning from work, waited in growing numbers behind the police tape.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.