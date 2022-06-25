Police officer shot in the vest, woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood, Mount Oliver

A police officer and a woman were shot in Knoxville and Mount Oliver early Saturday morning.

According to Pittsburgh police, crews responded to the 300 block of Brownsville Road in Knoxville for a report of a woman shot in the leg around 5:25 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, a foot pursuit ensued with a man in the 400 block of Brownsville Road in Mount Oliver. The suspect fired a shot and hit an officer in the vest.

Police said the suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the shoulder, although it was unclear where it happened. Police said the initial investigation shows no responding officers fired their weapons.

The police officer who was shot at was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The woman was also taken to a hospital.

Allegheny County Homicide is investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania reacts: Roe v. Wade overturned by U.S. Supreme Court What does Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade mean for Pennsylvania? Innocent mother of young boy shot and killed outside pub in Uniontown VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters gather outside City-County building after overturning of Roe v. Wade DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts