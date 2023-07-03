Police: Officer shoved, punched by Richmond man

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police say a city police officer was battered by a local man after being sent to a scene of a reported disturbance.

Raymond L. Lewis Sr., 53, was charged Friday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, and two misdemeanors — resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

The Richmond man was arrested May 7 after police were sent to his home along North 18th Street when dispatchers received a report of a "physical domestic" incident there.

Police entered the home by kicking in the front door after no one responded to knocking, but officers heard what sounded like "several males and females screaming, arguing and yelling very loudly" inside.

Once in the house, an officer reported, he saw seven individuals on a stairway, including one woman who was striking another.

Lewis, described as "extremely hostile and aggressive," then "stormed down the stairs" and expressed outrage that officers had entered his home.

As police tried to place handcuffs on Lewis, he reportedly fought and struggled with officers and shoved one, resulting in a knee injury, before also punching that man in the left shoulder.

As the struggle continued, two efforts were made to use an electronic stun device to subdue Lewis. The second attempt was successful, an officer wrote in an affidavit.

While he maintained it was not necessary, Lewis was taken to Reid Hospital for an examination before being delivered to the Wayne County jail.

Asked to take a breath test to measure his level of intoxication, Lewis reportedly said, "I've been sitting on my purch all day drinking. I'm drunk. I'm not blowing."

The other individuals found in the house "did not want to speak about what had occurred," an officer wrote.

An initial hearing in the case is set for July 20.

