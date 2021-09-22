Police officer slain in Southeast DC shooting identified as mother of four

A special police officer who was shot and killed in Southeast Washington, D.C., Tuesday night was a mother of four.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of 10th Place around 8:30 p.m., D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference. Responding officers found the officer had suffered a gunshot wound, he said, adding that the officer was on duty at the time.

The officer was identified as 41-year-old Angela Washington of Suitland, Maryland, who was the mother of four children ages 17-23 and had one grandchild, later died from her wounds, WUSA9 reported.

Contee said police did not presently believe anyone else was injured in the shooting.

#UPDATE: @DCPoliceDept has identified the special police officer killed last night as 41-year-old Angela Washington.



Her brother shared this photo of her with us. Just heartbreaking 💔 @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/iiqFGmqYBw — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) September 22, 2021



Police are speaking to witnesses to determine what occurred during the shooting.

Investigators are looking for a white Camry with dark-tinted windows believed to be connected to the incident. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to a conviction.

Another shooting shook Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, including one that injured five people, including a 13-year-old boy, in Alabama Plaza.

"It's unacceptable for someone to shoot into a crowd of people at 8:38 in the morning, that's unacceptable," Contee said of the incident. "Whoever did this has terrified this community."

Authorities released a video of a person of interest on Tuesday evening.

