Police Officer in Stable Condition After Alleged Ambush by Gunman in Atlanta

Police officer Khuong Thai is now recovering from his injuries following a shootout with a gunman at an Atlanta apartment building on Wednesday.



What happened: Joseph Lee Humbles, 29, allegedly fired his gun at Thai and fellow officer Joshua Lovreta who were responding to a call of shots fired in the area, WSB TV reported.



The officers were reportedly ambushed at around 1 p.m. as they were stepping out of an elevator on the 8th floor of the Solace on Peachtree Apartments on 710 Peachtree Street.

Lovreta and Thai returned fire, killing the suspect in the shootout, according to the AJC.

Thai was shot twice, sustaining wounds in the face and shoulder, while Lovreta was not injured.

Thai, who joined the department in 2019, is reportedly now in stable condition.

Before the officers arrived, Humbles reportedly shot another man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Under investigation: Authorities have yet to release details about the initial shooting at the apartment building which prompted the 911 call that the officers responded to, reported Atlanta In Town. The incident remains under investigation.



In a press conference on Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms commended the officers for the "courage that was displayed." “To all our members of public safety, thank you for what you do for us,” she added.

Police records show that Humbles had been arrested in Atlanta in February 2017 after several grams of marijuana were discovered in his backpack.

The drug violation was apparently the only previous charge the suspect had in Atlanta.



