Police officer hurt after chase ends with crash in Burbank
A chase came to a chaotic end in a Burbank neighborhood after a fleeing driver reportedly struck a police officer and sheared a fire hydrant.
A chase came to a chaotic end in a Burbank neighborhood after a fleeing driver reportedly struck a police officer and sheared a fire hydrant.
Now is the time to buy a pair.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off, a 43-inch Fire TV for $170, a Dyson-esque stick vac for 75% off and so much more.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
Synapse operates a platform enabling banks and fintech companies to easily develop financial services. It was providing those types of services as an intermediary between banking partner Evolve Bank & Trust and business banking startup Mercury. When Evolve and Mercury decided to end their respective relationships with Synapse and work directly with each other, each entity had concerns that they were working through, according to the companies.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule, or terrorize Los Santos — it's your choice.
Unfortunately, PSLs are not included.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad."
See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy on sale — nearly 57,000 Amazon shoppers are bugging out over this thing.
Months after their surprise split, details about their custody arrangement have been made public in a court filing and they center around "The Bear" actor's alcohol use.
As high bond yields drive stock action, one of Bank of America strategist believes yields above 5% could be what sends stocks materially lower.
Mopar bringing an electric blue surprise to SEMA. Teased with Charger cues, could be a crate e-motor for the aftermarket.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard finally gets UK approval, Coin flips don’t have 50/50 odds after all, Netflix’s next big thing is branded retail stores.
CD Projekt Red says it worked with Respeecher to recreate the voice of actor Miłogost Reczek, who voiced Viktor Vektor in the Polish version of Cyberpunk 2077, for the Phantom Liberty DLC after he died in 2021.
Credit card fees can easily slip through the cracks. Here are eight of the most common types of fees and the amount you can expect to pay.