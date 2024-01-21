Police officer struck by van, suspect shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said a police officer was hit by a van and one of the suspects was shot in Clinton early Sunday morning.

PGPD said that at about at 1:50 a.m., two patrol officers stopped at a closed gas station in the 7600 block of Crain Highway after seeing evidence of a possible breaking and entering in progress.

When one of the officers approached the driver of a van that was parked in front of the business, the driver began to flee and hit the officer, which caused the second officer to discharge his gun.

The driver continued to flee and a pursuit started. The driver and a second suspect were arrested at Branch Avenue and Old Silver Hill Road.

After the arrest, police discovered that one of the suspects was shot. The suspect is in stable condition.

The officer struck by the van was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

