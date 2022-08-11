Police officer, suspect seriously injured in Wednesday night shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. — A police officer and a suspect both were seriously injured in a shooting near 12th and C streets in Richmond Wednesday night, according tp Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt.

Officer Seara Burton, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department who recently became a K9 officer, was fighting for her life Wednesday night, officials reported. Burton and a suspect both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Officer Seara Burton and Brev recently completed K-9 training at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan said the shooting happened during a traffic stop on North 12th Street, with the suspect firing multiple shots. Assisting officers fired back and wounded the suspect, who fled on foot but was captured quickly.

"It's traumatic," Britt said. "One of the things we've dealt with tonight is this is a worst-case scenario. There are secondary victims. I've got emotionally injured officers.

"It's been a battle here for a long time like any city in the state. Consistent violence. Every day my people hold up and do a good job," he added.

Mayor Dave Snow said, “It’s a very heavy day. First and foremost right now all of our thoughts and all of our prayers are with Officer Burton, her family and all of our officers, who are devastated by this. It goes without saying that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”

In the residential area where the traffic stop and shooting took place, one neighbor watching the aftermath unfold Wednesday night said she had gathered her kids in the bathroom after hearing shots fired. Her daughter later went to a friend's house because she was afraid to stay at home.

Snow said that Burton has supported the community and now needs the community’s support as she’s “in a difficult fight right now.”

Burton, who is engaged to be married, is the stepdaughter of another officer.

A police officer at the scene used a lockout tool to get Burton's K9, Brev, out of her vehicle. Britt said his officers had pulled together, including four who were on motorcycles heading to a function, who diverted to meet Burton at Miami Valley Hospital.

Fellow officer Austin Adams, another Richmond officer who was seriously injured earlier this year, was back on duty and among those on the scene Wednesday night. In April, an interaction with the driver of stolen semi-tractor trailer sent Adams to the intensive care unit at Miami Valley Hospital with head injuries.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Police officer, suspect seriously injured in Wednesday night shooting