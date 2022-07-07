Police officer, suspect shot in Detroit on city's westside

A Detroit Police officer and suspect were shot Wednesday night.

The incident occurred near Joy Rd. and Marlowe St., the department said in a tweet.

The officer is in critical condition, and the suspect's condition remains unknown, Fox 2 reported.

DPD did not respond to request for comment.

The area has been blocked off, and officers are asking residents to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

🚨 RIGHT NOW 🚨A Detroit Police officer and a suspect have been shot near Joy Rd. and Marlowe St.



Please avoid the area as an investigation is underway.



We will provide updates as they become available.



Media staging area will be outside Sinai Grace Hospital. #OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/PVd4z67Cak — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 7, 2022

