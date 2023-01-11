Police officer, suspect shot during arrest in Hampton

A police officer and another person were shot Wednesday afternoon in Hampton as law enforcement attempted to make an arrest.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Todds Lane and Big Bethel Road as officers attempted to arrest a suspect who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to Cpl. Ernest Williams, a spokesperson for Hampton police.

Police have not shared any further details on the condition of the officer and suspect. There will be a press conference near the site of the shooting at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com