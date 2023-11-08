Police officer thought weapons found in bag were theatre props, murder inquest hears

Gracie Spinks was stabbed to death by a stalker whom she had earlier reported to police

A police officer who inspected a bag of weapons found near to where, a month later, a 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a stalker has told an inquest she thought they were theatre props.

Pc Jill Lee-Liggett, from Derbyshire Police, became emotional as she gave evidence admitting that despite finding a rucksack with knives, an axe and a note saying “don’t lie”, she decided not to investigate further.

Gracie Spinks is believed to have been killed by her work colleague, Michael Sellers, 35, while she was tending to her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021 – hours before he took his own life.

An inquest into her death at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Wednesday heard that a month before the killing, on May 6, a bag had been discovered on a farm track near the stables where Ms Spinks was killed.

Inside the bag, alongside the weapons and the note, was a packet of Viagra and a receipt from Marks and Spencer’s that was later linked to the Sellers family.

The bag was found by Anna White, a walker, who took the bag home and called the police about the discovery. Pc Lee-Liggett attended her address with a colleague at about 7pm that day.

‘My mind went to props, not murderous intent’

Pc Lee-Liggett, who has been with the force for six years, told the inquest into Ms Spinks’ death she thought the contents of the bag were “bizarre” but was not “seriously concerned” they could be linked to a crime.

She said she only looked at certain items, did not make any notes or save bodyworn camera footage from the visit, and did not consider visiting the farm track where the bag was found, which was five minutes away.

The bag of weapons was found on a farm track near the stables where Ms Spinks was killed

When asked by coroner Matthew Kewley if she considered the risk the bag and its contents could have posed to the community, Pc Lee-Liggett said: “I did consider if they could be used as weapons or had been used as weapons, but the offences had not been made out, so I didn’t have crimes to record.

“When I unpacked the bag back at the station, my mind went to woodwork, theatrics, props, not murderous intent.”

Pandemic meant police were short-staffed

Pc Lee-Liggett claimed that she had been considering tracking down the owner of the bag, using the receipt, but a sergeant told her it would be a waste of time.

She added: “[At the station] I made a point to look for something to identify the owner, there was no driving license or identification, but there was the M&S receipt.

“I could go to the Marks and Spencer’s branch and ask to see CCTV. I raised it with the sergeant and he said ‘Jill, why would you?’”

The sergeant who gave the advice, Lee Richards, who worked at Derbyshire Police from 1992 until he retired in August last year, said he felt a “fool” and wished he could “change the past”.

Mr Richards said he was “blindsided by previous experience” of policing in the rural area and assumed that the bag of weapons belonged to someone who had been chopping wood in the countryside.

PC Lee-Liggett became emotional when Mr Kewley asked her if she would deal with the bag in the same way now without the benefit of hindsight. Wiping away tears, she replied: “The way I investigate crimes is so different now because of this. Because of this I am completely risk-averse.

“I considered applying an investigative mindset to the bag and I was asked why I would do that. I was guided by my sergeant, and I did as I was told.”

The inquest previously heard that because of the pandemic a number of officers had been redeployed to different roles.

Ms Spinks had reported Sellers to police four months before her death but officers said they did not continue the investigation because they were short staffed as a result of lockdown. Sergeant Matthew Adams admitted not supervising a junior officer dealing with the case as closely as he would normally have done.

Michael Sellers is thought to have killed Ms Spinks before taking his own life

He told the inquest that in hindsight the crime report written up by Pc Sarah Parker that he had based his decision to close the investigation on was “not very good”.

Sgt Adams insisted he felt it was “fine” to close the investigation based on the information he had at the time and added that he believed all “proportionate lines of enquiry” had been made.

