Police officer told to 'tone down his gayness' awarded $20m: 'You can’t defend the indefensible'

A Missouri police officer who was told to "tone done his gayness" if he wanted a promotion will be awarded $20 million in damages following a discrimination case that revealed systemic homophobia within a St Louis County police department.

Sgt Keith Wildhaber filed a lawsuit against the department in 2017 claiming he had been passed over for consideration for a promotion more than 20 times before discovering that a captain said he was "way too out there" with his sexuality.

Witness Donna Woodland testified that county police Captain Guy Means had said about Mr Wildhaber: "You know about him, right? He's fruity."

According to the St Louis Post Dispatch, Mary Beth Ruby also testified that she overheard Deputy Chief Kenneth Gregory tell another commanding officer that homosexuality is "an abomination". Ms Ruby, who is gay, said she also endured "harassment, humiliation and embarrassment almost daily" after she disclosed a relationship on an emergency contact form.

"I was shocked that I was hearing something like that in the workplace in this day and age," Ms Ruby said on the stand on Wednesday.

A jury awarded Mr Wildhaber $1.9 million in actual damages, $10 million in punitive damages and an additional $8 million following the discovery that he was also the target of a retaliation lawsuit.

The jury foreman said the verdict intended to "send a message", adding: "If you discriminate you are going to pay a big price. You can’t defend the indefensible."

In a statement, St Louis county executive Sam Page said the "time for leadership changes has come" as county officials called on the county's chief of police to resign and for members of the county's Board of Police Commissioners to be replaced.