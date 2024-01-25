Police Officer Tossed Into Field After Traffic Stop Collision

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer was thrown wildly into a field during a routine traffic stop after another car struck the vehicle he was standing beside.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was speaking to the driver during a traffic stop on January 18 when the car was struck by another vehicle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The force released dramatic dashcam video that captured the moment Gregory flew through the air after the collision.

The Highway Patrol said he is “expected to be okay,” and two other people also involved have been released from hospital. Credit: Oklahoma Highway Patrol via Storyful