Police officer, two women fatally shot in Georgia during suspected domestic violence incident

A Georgia police officer and two women were fatally shot in what authorities believe to be a domestic violence incident, which also culminated in the suspect’s death.

A 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the face, was in critical but stable condition Wednesday, police said. A second officer was also injured in the violence.

Officers responded on Tuesday before 9 p.m. to “multiple” reports of a drive-by shooting near Jervis Court, including one about a woman lying motionless in the front yard of a home in Clayton county, about 15 miles south of Central Atlanta. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the first victim on the ground outside of the residence and another woman dead inside.

They also received a call about a boy shot at a separate, nearby location.

“While trying to locate the juvenile victim and render aid to the female victim, officers received fire from an unknown location,” according to a press release from the Clayton County police department.

Authorities immediately returned fire and the suspected gunman, who has not been named, was fatally struck amid the exchange.

The officer killed in the gun battle was identified overnight as Henry Laxson, a field trainee with the local police. Another officer, Alex Chandler, was shot in the hand.

“Officer Henry Laxson was one of Clayton’s finest and unquestionably our very best. Laxson far exceeded all expectations of what an ideal police officer should be,” Sheriff Victor Hill.

I will greatly miss your smile young man. Rest easy son, the brotherhood will continue the watch from here”.

The victims have not been identified and an investigation into the violence is ongoing.