Police officer uses pepper spray to break up fight among girls at Firestone CLC

A police officer used a chemical irritant to break up a fight at Firestone CLC Friday afternoon, according to Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, who said the information he had on the incident was "very preliminary."

Miller said a large fight involving a dozen or more students broke out around 3:20 p.m.

He said school officials and police security "tried de-escalation and issued multiple warnings to disperse those fighting and gathering around."

"Ultimately, an officer was forced to deploy chemical irritant to break up the fight and disperse the crowd," Miller said.

Akron Public Schools spokesperson Mark Williamson said the fight involved girls as school dismissed and that the school resource officer used pepper spray to break up the crowd.

Williamson said Saturday's homecoming and homecoming football game are expected to take place as planned.

Miller said one student suffered minor injuries and another was taken to a hospital for a medical issue not believed to be related to the fight.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon, but Miller said charges are possible following an investigation into the incident.

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police use pepper spray to break up student fight at Firestone CLC