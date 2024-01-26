Police officer walks in on an armed robbery in progress. See what happens next
A police sergeant in California thwarted an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store just before the suspect tried to escape with a bag of money. CNN affiliate KABC reports.
Former President Donald Trump should be forced to pay columnist E. Jean Carroll at least $24 million in damages for repeatedly defaming her account of his 1996 sexual assault in a department store changing room, her lawyer tells a jury.
Apple has laid down the rules for opening a competing app store. It's not pleased too many of its rivals.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The biggest news stories this morning: Elon Musk confirms new low-cost Tesla model, Japan’s lunar spacecraft landed upside down on the moon, MIT researchers have developed a rapid 3D-printing technique that uses liquid metal.
George Carlin’s estate has filed a lawsuit against the makers of an hour-long comedy special featuring a version of the comedian made with artificial intelligence. The estate says the video-makers stole "a great American artist’s work."
The National Security Agency's director has confirmed that the agency purchases Americans' internet browsing data from commercial brokers without first obtaining warrants.
Diamonds are a Gen Z girl’s best friend — as long as they’re lab-grown.
GM's driverless Cruise division is under investigation by both the Department of Justice (DoJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
Credit cards offer Americans billions in valuable perks each year, including cash-back rewards and airline miles — so how are credit card companies still able to make money?
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
“We have speed limits, and they exist for a reason. And it’s perfectly reasonable to say you can’t travel more than 10 miles over the speed limit,” San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener said.
Meta is adding new AI capabilities to its smart glasses. Using them has been unexpectedly eye-opening about the current state of AI.
What to consider before you tell off that kid at the playground — or their parents.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
It brings employees' avatars together in a customized space.