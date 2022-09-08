Police officer and Walmart worker took bribes to drop shoplifting cases, SC cops say

A South Carolina police officer took money in exchange for dropping shoplifting cases, officials said.

In at least two instances, the officer conspired with a worker at a Walmart in Dillon to accept bribes in exchange for dropping shoplifting charges, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Now, both the officer and Walmart employee are facing charges, officials wrote Sept. 7 in a news release.

Walmart and the Dillon Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on Sept. 8.

The case dates back to Aug. 3, when Dillon police were called to a Walmart on Enterprise Road.

After a shoplifting suspect was arrested, the officer and a Walmart asset protection investigator published or threatened to “publish accusations of a crime or personal details,” officials said, and also “colluded to accept a bribe.” The two “agreed not to pursue prosecution of the criminal charge in exchange for $1,000.00,” according to SLED.

The officer also asked the Dillon County Municipal Court to abandon the case, an act that violated his “official responsibilities and duties,” state investigators wrote.

Similar allegations surfaced against the officer and Walmart worker after a shoplifting suspect was given a ticket on Aug. 27.

The two face multiple charges, including blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of bribe by officers. The officer also was charged with misconduct in office.

The officer, who is accused of using his position to continue criminal acts, no longer works for the Dillon Police Department.

Dillon is about 65 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach.

