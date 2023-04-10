Police officer wounded in Louisville shooting had only been on the job for a few days

A police officer who was in critical condition following the Louisville shooting had only been sworn into the department days before, according to officials.

The LMPD officer, who has not been named by the department, graduated from the academy on 31 March and has a brother still training there, said Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini.

The 26-year-old officer was shot in the head during a confrontation with the gunman, said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, the interim chief of the police department.

He was taken to the hospital and had brain surgery, and remains “in critical but stable condition,” she said.

Mr Piagentini told reporters that doctors had told him they had “hope” for the officer’s recovery.

“I was pleasantly surprised the first reaction when we walked in the hospital was there was hope. There was hope,” said Mr Piagentini.

“Getting shot, it’s never going to be good. But to hear a little hope out of the voices of those who’d been treating him was good. We’ll see if that hope plays out.”

The gunman has now been identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, who had worked at the bank since 2021 according to his LinkedIn profile.

The victims of the shooting have been named as Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57.

“Today is a day that is heartbreaking for our city, for all of us, especially for the people in that office at Old National Bank and their loved ones,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the Monday afternoon press conference.

And he thanked first responders for their reaction in the face of danger.

“Without a doubt, their actions saved lives,” he said. “Everyone around our city, our country, around the world, pray with us for those who are currently at U of L Hospital, injured, fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence.”