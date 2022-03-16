Police officer wounded in shooting released from hospital

Mar. 16—Officer Rick Hirshey has been released from a local hospital, the Joplin Police Department said on social media Wednesday.

Hirshey, 53, was seriously wounded last week in a shooting that left Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed dead. The suspect was fatally wounded by another police officer.

Hirshey was shot in the face through the windshield of his vehicle and could require numerous surgeries as he recovers, the police department previously said.

"Officer Hirshey still has a long recovery period so please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," the department said on Facebook earlier today.