Police officers aren’t social workers. They need to return to fighting crime

The list of what is wrong with our system of law and order is now so long that one hardly knows where to start. Prisons, and especially the remand system, are so overcrowded that judges are urged to think very carefully before sending anyone there. In Crown Courts in some areas there is a two-year time lag before potential inmates even come to trial. Barristers are so dismally paid that it is sometimes hard to find any to defend or prosecute a case.

And then there are the police. Even those of us who thought we had seen everything were stunned when Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, admitted that 161 of his 35,000 officers had criminal records. Perhaps now word has got round that a career in the police – most of whose officers are decent people doing what is often a very horrible job – is not what it used to be, the Met is having to recruit its former clients if it is to maintain numbers.

The widespread respect in which the police were held had deteriorated long before the horrific rape and murder of Sarah Everard by PC Wayne Couzens, or before the publication of Lady Casey’s report highlighting the institutional vices of the Metropolitan Police – sexism, homophobia, corruption and, inevitably, racism. Our democracy is worthless without equality under the law. If some officers in the Met or any other constabulary find it acceptable to treat black or homosexual people differently, then they must be kicked out. It is also abominable that officers have behaved in such a way that many women distrust the police, which will take years to rectify. Commissioner Rowley seems to get that, and the process of cleaning up has begun.

But this, however necessary, does nothing to address some even more deep-seated law and order problems. For most of the British public the police have one glaring difficulty: there are still too many criminals and too much crime, and people feel increasingly vulnerable – not just on the streets, but in their own homes. The so-called “county lines” drug trade, where dealers in big cities recruit young people to take their merchandise into the provinces, is one example of the deterioration. Quiet backwaters that once had little or no crime now teem with it; for with drugs come not just the offences of buying and selling the substances, but robberies and burglaries to fund drug habits, and turf wars in which innocent people get killed – such as nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and, last Christmas, the beautician Elle Edwards, killed while with friends in a Wallasey pub.

Everyday crime also highlights the police’s failures. Last year 45,000 burglaries went unattended by them, or 120 a day. One does not want to be simplistic, but if the police aren’t attending burglaries (let alone solving them: it is becoming a safe career option for certain people), aren’t having much effect on the gangsterism that is flourishing in our cities, are arresting few drug dealers and even fewer of their customers, then what are they doing?

The answer – apart from running the speed traps that cheer up the burgled and mugged middle classes so much – is, according to a legal expert I talked to, dealing with the problems caused by people (often drug addicts) with mental illnesses. In short, the police have become social workers rather than protectors of the decent majority from the criminal minority.

Changing their designation from a “force” to a “service” said it all: for the sake of morale, a reversion to the old language would send a signal the police are serious. The common denominator in these difficulties is the Government, more specifically the Home Office (which oversees the police) and the Ministry of Justice (which oversees the courts and the prisons). There have been years of choosing to spend money on welfare, the state keeping a vast army of economically inactive people – 22 per cent of people of working age were thus defined in 2021 – rather than on public safety. The Home Office has also failed entirely to control illegal immigration, a failure for which we can thank the network of Albanian criminals in Britain who are cornering, the police believe, the cannabis and cocaine trade.

Even if it means seriously cutting our bloated welfare state, money must be spent on extending our courts system, appointing more judges with more sitting days, and building more prisons so that criminals, on the occasions they are caught and convicted, end up there. But that brings us back to the police, who must first catch those criminals.

However much Home Office civil servants squeal – as they historically have about forceful measures – the Home Secretary must give them the order to put in place measures to enable the police to do their job properly. Chief Constables must be appointed on merit and not as part of a box-ticking exercise, and that merit must be judged on how good they are at reducing crime and protecting the public. Drug crime must be seriously tackled, starting with punishing the people who by being customers create a market for narcotics. Police must be retrained to be crime fighters first and social workers second.

It will take better leadership from senior officers, but, above all, proper leadership and support from the Home Secretary. Suella Braverman has her work cut out.