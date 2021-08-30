Police officers around Tampa Bay are dying of COVID

Several of the 29 law enforcement officers in Florida that have died of COVID-19 were from around Tampa Bay, Fox 13 reports.

The fallen: St. Pete police officer Michael Weiskopf, 52, died of COVID complications last week. He was unvaccinated, despite his wife's urging.

Manatee Corrections Department worker Douglas Clark, 67, died Thursday. His vaccination status was not disclosed.

Polk County sheriff’s deputy Christopher Broadhead, 32, died Monday after several weeks in the hospital.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd did not disclose Broadhead's vaccination status. but noted to Fox 13 that the majority of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated:

"Listen to the doctors, don't listen to the politicians; get your vaccine. ... If you didn’t have motivation before to get the vaccination, I hope that Christopher’s untimely death will give you the motivation."

By the numbers: Fox 13's reporting also shows how COVID cases are stretching emergency services thin around the region.

About 50 Polk County Sheriff's office employees have tested positive for COVID, Judd said — with five currently hospitalized and one on a ventilator.

Nearly 100 Sarasota County Sheriff's employees were out with COVID, deputies told the outlet last week.

19 St. Petersburg police staff members were out sick as of Saturday, but the department said no one was hospitalized.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.