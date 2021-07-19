Police officers attacked during Jan. 6 Capitol riots will testify at select panel's first hearing

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

The Jan. 6 select committee's first hearing on July 27 will feature law enforcement officers who were subject to some of the highest-profile acts of violence during the Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The officers, who suffered a range of traumas, have demanded accountability from the Republicans who downplayed the events or voted against certifying the 2020 election results that day.

Details: The select committee will hear from...

The bottom line: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

