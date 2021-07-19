Police officers attacked during Jan. 6 Capitol riots will testify at select panel's first hearing

The Jan. 6 select committee's first hearing on July 27 will feature law enforcement officers who were subject to some of the highest-profile acts of violence during the Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The officers, who suffered a range of traumas, have demanded accountability from the Republicans who downplayed the events or voted against certifying the 2020 election results that day.

Details: The select committee will hear from...

U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who endured racist slurs from the mob in addition to physical assaults.

U.S. Capitol Police officer Aquilino Gonell, who was beaten with a flagpole and later said he thought he would die that day.

Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked by Trump supporters and experienced a heart attack and traumatic brain injury.

Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges, whose body was pinned between a riot shield and a door as rioters moved in on him.

The bottom line: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

