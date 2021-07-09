Police officers say Black Lives Matter mural is ‘discriminatory’ in California lawsuit

Summer Lin
·2 min read

Five police officers have sued Palo Alto, saying the California city allowed a Black Lives Matter mural to be created with “discriminatory and harassing” images against police.

The mural was created in June 2020 across from city hall after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, The Daily Post reported. Floyd’s death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation.

Palo Alto city spokeswoman Meghan Horrigan said in July 2020 that “in no way does the mural take away from the value we have in our police officers who serve our community every day” and that it would stay on the street for “up to a year.” It was removed in November, according to the publication.

Officers Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Christopher Moore, Robert Parham and Julie Tannock sued Palo Alto and the Palo Alto Police Department for discrimination and harassment in a lawsuit filed June 4.

According to the lawsuit, the mural included an image of Assata Shakur, who was convicted of first degree murder for the death of a New Jersey state trooper and given two life sentences before fleeing to Cuba in 1979, where she was granted asylum.

The mural also contained a logo of the New Black Panthers, which has been called a “virulently racist and antisemitic organization” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The officers were “forced to physically pass and confront the mural and its offensive, discriminatory, and harassing iconography every time they entered the Palo Alto Police Department,” according to the lawsuit.

Palo Alto city attorney Molly Stump didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday but told The Daily Post that the city has yet to be served with the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that the city and police department allowed “harassing and discriminatory iconography to exist in the workplace” and “sanctioned, approved, encouraged, and paid for it.”

The police officers also said the mural was discriminatory against them based on their “race, national origin, and/or color.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pleading guilty, Boise activist says he defaced Lincoln statue ‘to make a statement’

    Terry Wilson, a Black Lives Matter leader, will pay restitution to the city after a plea deal.

  • Michael Avenatti receives 30-month prison sentence

    Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who twice filed lawsuits against the NFL, has suffered a dramatic fall. On Thursday, Avenatti received a 30-month prison sentence following a scheme to extort Nike of up to $25 million. Judge Paul Gardephe deviated well below the bottom of the nine-year term suggested by the sentencing guidelines. The judge gave Avenatti [more]

  • Former GOP Capitol Hill aide pleads guilty to child porn charge

    Plea deal made with U.S District Court Office following investigation into possession of sexually explicit images of children

  • Philip Morris to buy UK drugmaker in ‘beyond nicotine’ push

    Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is making more moves into healthcare. The maker of Marlboro cigarettes said Friday it agreed to buy British drugmaker Vectura for $1.4 billion. As a result, the manufacturer of inhaled medicines said it is withdrawing its recommendation backing an offer by investment firm Carlyle Group, whose bid was 10% lower than Philip Morris’ offer. Carlyle did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Philip Morris is expanding beyond tobacco and nicotine as more people are expected to break the habit amid health concerns and regulatory crackdowns. Just last week, it agreed to buy Fertin Pharma, a Danish maker of chewing gums, tablets and powders that help people quit smoking. News of Philip Morris’ latest deal pushed its shares higher in early trading Friday. Vectura shares shot up 13% in London.

  • 'Don't Black People Have Second Amendment Rights?': The Root Presents: It’s Lit! and Carol Anderson Take Aim at the Fatal Inequality of The Second

    Years before protesters across the world took to the streets in defense of an unarmed George Floyd’s right to life while in the custody of Minneapolis police, the 2016 police shooting of fellow Minnesotan Philando Castile highlighted the callousness of another American double-standard. While each was a Black man killed by police whose death was filmed in progress for the world to watch in horror, Castile’s shooting, which took place seconds after he alerted Officer Jeronimo Yanez of the presence

  • Marilyn Manson turns himself into police for 2019 incident

    The arrest warrant was issued for acts alleged to have occurred in August 2019, while Manson was performing a concert in New Hampshire.

  • Attorneys general in four states looking into fundraising tactics of both parties

    WASHINGTON - Attorneys general in four states are looking into the online fundraising practices of both major political parties, according to court documents and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The practices being examined include the use of pre-checked boxes that lock in recurring donations from political donors who may not intend to sign up for more than one contribution, according to an April 29 letter included in a court filing Wednesday by WinRed, a fundraising platform for GO

  • Hungary will play three games without fans after supporters brought homophobic banner to game

    Hungary was also fined €100,000 for the banner.

  • Tennessee Cop Knocked Unconscious After Allegedly Making Racist Remarks

    Knoxville Police Officer Tanner Holt was off duty at a wedding reception when he was knocked unconscious after the alleged remarks.

  • Poll says one third of Russians support ban on Navalny's groups

    Thirty-two percent of Russians support the extremism ban on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's political network while 27% oppose it, according to an opinion poll by the Moscow-based Levada Centre published on Friday. Levada, which polled 1,630 people on June 24-30, said 38% had voiced indifference over last month's ruling that designated Navalny's groups as "extremist". It also said that support for Navalny's activities had dipped to 14% from 20% last September.

  • Toll lane operator, drivers among negligent in I-35 pileup, widow alleges in lawsuit

    Aaron Watson, 45, died on the interstate as he drove from Fort Worth to Cedar Hill.

  • Hunter who shot and killed teen watching sunset is going to prison, PA official says

    “There is no recovering from this,” the teenager’s father said. “Our hearts will never heal.”

  • SC officer fired after body cam video shows confrontation

    A South Carolina police department on Thursday announced the firing of an officer involved in the arrests of two brothers last month that prompted several days of protests after Facebook video showed police wrestling and throwing punches at the men. Jonathan Moreno, the now-fired investigator with the Rock Hill Police Department, also has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, Solicitor Kevin Brackett said at a news conference. Police said the driver tried to run when officers removed his handcuffs so he could take off some jewelry, and his brother bumped officers and refused to move back when ordered.

  • Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO

    The benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday. In a statement, the WHO said that reports of two rare conditions - myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and of its lining, called pericarditis - had typically occurred within days of vaccination, mainly among younger males after the second dose. "Very rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed following vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines," it said, referring to the two vaccines using such technology, by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

  • A 400-pound grizzly drags camper from her tent in fatal attack, Montana officials say

    A couple in the group was startled awake by the sounds of the grizzly attack.

  • Woman accused of racism, punching 6-year-old Asian boy in the neck in Las Vegas

    A woman has been accused of punching a 6-year-old Asian boy while hurling racial slurs at him and his mother in Las Vegas this week. What you need to know: The incident occurred at The Shops at Crystals, an upscale shopping mall located in the CityCenter complex. Tiktok user @uhmmajo managed to film part of the alleged attack, which shows the woman having an unhinged meltdown.

  • A mom missed her flight at the Orlando airport. Then came the meltdown, video shows

    A mother traveling with her kids was caught on video having a meltdown at Orlando International Airport.

  • $1.19 billion worth of marijuana seized in California

    The operation is the largest marijuana eradication of illegal cultivations in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officials said.

  • Dramatic Police Video Shows Moment A 6-Year-Old Child Was Rescued From A Kidnapper In Kentucky

    Dramatic video released by authorities in Kentucky shows the moment that a police officer rescued a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped while riding her bike in Louisville last week. Robby Wildt, 40, was driving near Valley Station Road in Louisville when he allegedly took the 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike, according to an arrest citation viewed by local station WDRB. Witnesses said that they watched the abduction take place and called the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, wh

  • Wife of Former Prison Guard Who Had Affair With Child Killer Susan Smith Speaks Out

    The wife of a former prison guard is speaking out about his past sexual affair behind bars with Susan Smith, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her children.