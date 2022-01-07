Police officers cleared in 2020 fatal shooting in Houma

Prosecutors said police acted accordingly in the October 2020 fatal shooting of a barricaded suspect in Houma.

Miguel Nevarez, 36, of Houma, was shot and killed by police and deputies during a standoff Oct. 13, 2020.

After State Police conducted an investigation and presented their findings to the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors said the officers' actions in the shooting were justified.

“Sometimes there’s evidence pointing either way and in those cases we take them to a grand jury,” Executive Assistant District Attorney Carlos Lazarus said. “But when the evidence is overwhelming and there are no questionable findings or facts, a decision is made to not go to a grand jury. That is the case with this one.”

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Polk Street in Houma. Officers learned a man was firing a weapon randomly, police said. When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Nevarez, barricaded himself in a vehicle.

Members of the Houma Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office tried to resolve the standoff peacefully but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Following 90 minutes of negotiations, Nevarez got out of the car with a pistol in his right hand, police said. The suspect ran to the back of the house as police tried unsuccessfully to subdue him with stun guns.

Officers attempted negotiations but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

"Law enforcement officers continued negotiation attempts, but the subject stopped talking completely," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "He had stated repeatedly that he wanted law enforcement to kill him. Shortly thereafter, the subject exited the vehicle, armed with a semiautomatic pistol and pointed it at law enforcement."

'A no-win situation'

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said officers were placed in a no-win scenario.

"He exited the vehicle and threatened the officers, which resulted in the ending," Coleman said. "You never want to wake up and see something like this take place. It was a no-win situation for all involved."

According to the State Police investigation report, a copy of which was obtained by The Courier and Daily Comet through a public records request, Nevarez told officers, “I’m gonna make y’all kill me if you want” as they tried to negotiate with him.

“SWAT members took positions around 356 Polk St., and negotiators continued with Nevarez,” the report says. “Nevarez refused to exit the vehicle still. TPSO’s armored vehicle arrived on the scene, and the negotiators attempted to negotiate with Nevarez by cellphone inside the armored vehicle. Nevarez reversed his vehicle into the shed behind him. Nevarez exited his car and ran to the back of the residence.

"Officers fired a less-lethal impact round at Nevarez in the backyard of the residence. Nevarez continued to run through the backyard and pointed a firearm directly at the officers. Officers attempted to stop Nevarez and fired (stun guns) at him. The (stun guns) were ineffective, and Nevarez continued to run to the front of the residence, where he pointed the firearm at officers. Officers responded and fired their service weapons and struck Nevarez. Nevarez fell to the ground, and officers rendered medical aid to Nevarez.”

The State Police investigation included interviews, body camera footage and a review of the evidence.

Coleman said in a previous interview that his officers did everything they could to resolve the standoff peacefully.

"Law enforcement officers did everything possible to diffuse a situation that was spiraling out of control very quickly," he said. "Our hearts go out to the gentlemen’s family as well as the families of the officers involved.”

