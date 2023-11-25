Police: Officers fatally shoot man; woman dead in house

A domestic disturbance led to a fatal police shooting in Parkville, Baltimore County police said. County police said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a house on Maple Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. Police said officers heard gunshots from inside the house. Police said that as the officers approached the house, a man opened the front door and allegedly fired at the officers. The officers fired back, killing the man. A handgun was found nearby. Police also found a woman dead inside the house.

View comments