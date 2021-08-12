Police officers fatally shot Garden City man in April. Here’s the decision on charges

Jacob Scholl
·3 min read

Two Garden City police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man earlier this year in Ada County.

During a Thursday news conference in Garden City, police released the details surrounding the shooting of Thomas Bunde, who pointed a gun at officers and threatened them. The department also released footage from body-worn cameras depicting the shooting.

Valley County Prosecutor Brian Naugle ruled that the two officers who fired their guns at Bunde on April 13 were justified in using lethal force, and his office has declined to file any criminal charges.

After the shooting, all investigative reports were routed from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office to Naugle’s office, which reviewed all evidence. The legal conclusions made by Naugle were disclosed to the Garden City Police Department on Tuesday.

Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen declined to name the two officers who shot and killed Bunde, saying “people like to target police sometimes, they make threats against police.”

Allen said that all three of the officers present for the shooting had no previous critical incidents on their records.

‘I’ll blow your f****** head off,’ he told Garden City police

Garden City officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of North Quinella Street on reports of a domestic disturbance. Two officers present had their body cameras turned on and recording the incident, while a third had an audio recording.

Both body camera videos were played Thursday. The first showed an officer approach the front of the house and begin speaking with a woman, who told officers she “scratched” Bunde and he might need medical attention. An officer then knocked on the front door of the home, and Bunde responded by saying he needed to “put some pants on.” Allen said that at this point, officers believed Bunde to be the victim in this incident.

After a few moments, Bunde walked through the front door holding a gun, saying “I’ll blow your f****** head off.”

Officers immediately reacted and told him to drop the gun — just seconds before gunshots rang out. The video shows Bunde falling to the ground, with police then placing him in handcuffs and trying to treat his injuries. Blood could be seen on the hands of an officer before the footage showed him running to a squad car for a medic bag.

Allen said Bunde was close enough to the officer in the doorway to touch the hat he was wearing, and footage from a body camera facing a different angle shows Bunde within arm’s length of that officer after walking out of the home. T

Bunde died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers later learned that the revolver Bunde was holding was not loaded. According to Allen, the woman had taken the gun and hid it from Bunde after a prior incident between them. She did not know that Bunde had found the gun.

Allen added that toxicology reports revealed Bunde’s blood alcohol level to be .24 at the time of his death, which is three times above the legal limit.

The GCPD chief commended his officers’ efforts throughout the ordeal. Allen said his thoughts and prayers also are with Bunde’s family.

“Unfortunately, with situations like this, there are no winners,” Allen said. “There are merely survivors.”

Bunde’s death was the first fatal police shooting in the Treasure Valley in 2021 and the fifth to take place in Idaho this year. Two more fatal police shootings, as well as a couple without fatalities, occurred in June and July in Ada and Canyon counties.

The news conference came just days after Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that he wanted to collaborate with officials to try to publish body camera footage of police shootings more quickly. Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts later said releasing body camera footage too early can damage an investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Surf School Owner Killed Kids After Being ‘Enlightened’ by QAnon: Feds

    via InstagramThe owner of a Southern California surf school told investigators he stabbed his young children to death with a spearfishing gun because he believed the kids—aged 1 and 3—were “going to grow into monsters,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was detained Tuesday when he attempted to re-enter the United States one day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California. He had

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

    A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.

  • Newborn Found Abandoned in Dresser Drawer in Chicago Alley: 'It's a Good Thing Somebody Came By'

    Police are looking to identify the baby boy, who they believe is less than a week old

  • Watch American Airlines staff use duct tape to restrain a 13-year-old boy accused of trying to kick out a window

    The American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after the disruption, CBSN Los Angeles reported.

  • Two Gay Men Brutally Attacked by Gang of Ten Homophobic Teens

    A group of teenagers reportedly used anti-gay slurs prior to the vicious assault that sent both men to the hospital.

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • Federal prosecutors suspected Trump Organization CFO lied to them in Michael Cohen hush-money case, report says

    Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testified for federal prosecutors in their 2018 investigation into Michael Cohen's hush-money payments.

  • 2 Moments From Mike Lindell's 72-Hour Fraud Fest You Must See To Believe

    The MyPillow guy ranted against taking a lunch break and invited the audience to vote for CNN or Fox News to prove his election-hacking conspiracy.

  • Chris Cuomo Hemorrhages Female Viewers After Brother Andrew’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

    Female viewership of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” took a dive last week after anchor Chris Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was found by New York Attorney General Letitia James to have sexually harassed 11 women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York Tuesday while CNN’s Cuomo was on vacation. Before he departed for his annual birthday trip, however, women departed his show: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — after the Tuesday morning announcement of James’ findings regardin

  • Police stand by officers who detained Black real estate agent, clients viewing home

    Police in Michigan are standing by a group of officers who drew their guns on and handcuffed a real estate agent, a potential home buyer and his 15-year-old.

  • Republican senator presses FBI over female staff photos used in sex-trafficking probes

    Republican Senator Joni Ernst on Thursday pressed the FBI for details after the Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fbi-agent-used-photos-female-office-staff-bait-sex-trafficking-sting-report-2021-08-02 that FBI special agents were using provocative photos of female office staff as bait in sex-trafficking investigations. In a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray, Ernst, who is a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, said the "careless actions" of the agents who asked female staff to pose for photos in the undercover stings amounted to "crimes" that could put those women in danger. "Due to the reckless actions of these special agents and the indifference of the FBI, there is no way of knowing how many times these images have been downloaded, copied, or further shared across the internet," she wrote.

  • Pardoned for killing, Kentucky man begins new federal trial

    A convicted killer whose family had political connections to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is back on trial for the 2014 killing that Bevin had pardoned him for shortly before leaving office. Patrick Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in Donald Mills' death in state court in 2017. Baker's pardon was especially controversial, since Baker's family had held a fundraiser for Bevin the year before, raising $21,500 for the Republican's unsuccessful reelection campaign.

  • A drug trafficker in prison tried to hire an undercover FBI officer as a hitman to kill an assistant US attorney. It was 2nd time he fell for a sting operation.

    Richard Gilbert was originally locked up in 2019 after a police sting. Two years later, another undercover officer nabbed him for an attempted hit.

  • Texas is the first state to make buying sex a felony. Will this help trafficking victims?

    While some experts say the law reflects a new wave of systemic reform and could help trafficked sex workers by deterring demand, others say it misses the mark and instead will further tie the victims up in the legal system.