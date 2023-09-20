Police: Officers find loaded handguns in couch where children lived

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The odor of marijuana wafted from an apartment in the 3000 block of Fall Court about 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, beckoning to West Lafayette officers who were patrolling in the area.

The odor led to a search warrant, where police found at least two loaded handguns stuffed in a couch in a home where there were children, police said.

In the tenants' car, police also saw drugs in plain view, police said.

At the conclusion of serving the search warrant, police arrested the tenants.

Officers jailed Shamika Renee Love, 34, West Lafayette on suspicion of obstruction of justice, neglect of a dependent, and possession of marijuana. She has since been released, according to Tippecanoe County Jail records.

Officers also jailed David William Smith, 41, of West Lafayette, on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, neglect of a dependent, criminal trespassing, dealing a controlled substance and dealing marijuana. Smith remained incarcerated Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.

