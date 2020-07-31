Police officers should not be charged with Breonna Taylor's death, criminal law experts say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – LeBron James wants them charged. So does Beyoncé.

And so do 10 million other people who have signed a petition at change.org demanding justice for Breonna Taylor — and that Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly , Officer Myles Cosgrove and ex-Officer Brett Hankison be charged with killing her.

But in interviews and emails, seven experienced Louisville defense lawyers who are not involved in the case — and who have an average of 37 years each in practice — say the officers should not be charged with murder or manslaughter because they had a legal right to defend themselves once her boyfriend shot at them.

Three of the attorneys are Black.

“It is unfortunate that this young lady was killed,” said Aubrey Williams, a former president of Louisville’s NAACP chapter who has spent much of his 40-year career fighting police in court.

“But for the life of me I don’t see them indicting or convicting.”

Jan Waddell, another defense lawyer who is Black and has likewise frequently tangled with police, also said Mattingly and Cosgrove are likely immune from prosecution because Kentucky law allowed them to return fire in self-defense when Mattingly was hit in the leg with a bullet fired by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he didn't know the intruders were police and thought the couple was being robbed.

“The seemingly unending list of unarmed Black men who have been and continue to be gunned down by white police officers ... does not and cannot justify the return of an indictment based on revenge rather than the facts of the case and the law,” Waddell said.

The three Louisville Metro Police Department officers who fired their guns at Breonna Taylor's apartment: Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove. More

In an interview, Sam Aguiar, a civil lawyer for Taylor’s family, acknowledged Louisville police had a right to return fire immediately after they were fired upon shortly after midnight March 13. But he said evidence shows they continued to shoot after they were no longer in danger.

He cites a 911 call from a neighbor who reported hearing gunfire, then 68 seconds later in the same call said she heard more.

The latest on Breonna Taylor's case: Autopsy, police radio files shouldn't be released yet, Attorney General says

Most of the lawyers, who include three former prosecutors, said Hankison should be charged with wanton endangerment. Acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder fired him for showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "blindly fired 10 rounds into the back of Taylor's apartment and the one next door without verifying they were directed against someone who posed an immediate threat."

Hankison’s attorney, David Leightty, said in appealing his client's termination in June that the officer fired his gun “in quick response to the gunfire directed at himself and other officers” and did not fire blindly into Taylor’s apartment.

Leightty said he is not a criminal attorney and declined to comment on whether his client should or will be charged with a crime.

Waddell and two other lawyers, Ted Shouse and Guthrie True of Frankfort, said they think Mattingly and Cosgrove will be charged in Taylor’s death only if Attorney General Daniel Cameron believes his office can prove the warrant to search her apartment was obtained fraudulently by another detective — and Mattingly and Cosgrove knew that.

“That’s a big if,” Shouse said.

Detective Joshua Jaynes claimed in an application for the search warrant that a U.S. postal inspector verified that an alleged drug dealer was receiving packages at Taylor’s home, but the inspector later told WDRB that no suspicious packages were being sent to Taylor.