All police officers in this Oklahoma town resigned on election night

CALVIN — Calvin's police chief and a junior officer turned in their badges this week.

Lloyd Palmer, the town's attorney, confirmed the resignations happened. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office will continue to patrol in that area while they work to make new hires for the department.

Palmer told The Oklahoman that Police Chief Erica Holter resigned her position to pursue other activities involved with raising horses. A junior officer who worked for Holter also resigned. Palmer said the officer decided to resign because he felt like he needed more supervision than what the current job provided.

While the resignations at a town council meeting happened just as polls closed in an election where two open seats were being filled on the town's council, Palmer said he was unaware of any link between the election and the resignations.

And after being told about a social media post focused on a lack of local police presence at something that had happened within the community just days before the election, Palmer responded he was unaware of any groundswell of concerns about that issue.

The post about the March 31 incident highlighted that five deputies from Hughes County were on the scene, but no local officer.

Many Oklahoma communities the size of Calvin and smaller don't have police forces and rely upon law enforcement provided by county deputies, he explained.

"It is not terror in the streets of Calvin. Things are well under control," Palmer said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Calvin police chief, officer call it quits on election night