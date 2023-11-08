Police officers posted at Marysville High School following second threat investigation

Parents of Marysville High School students are receiving a letter for the second time in a week about comments made by a student.

Marysville Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Wightman said the district became aware of comments a student made in class at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

"The comment indicated an intention to cause harm to others within the school community using gun," Wightman wrote. "Upon receiving this distressing information, the District acted promptly, immediately contacting local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the situation."

Lt. John Stover with the Marysville Police Department said the student did not appear to be making a specific threat against students or the school and claimed the statement was intended as a joke. He said a report will be submitted to the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Marysville Public Schools previously sent a letter home to parents on Nov. 2 after a student reportedly made threats online. The student in the more recent incident reportedly referenced those previous threats.

"They thought they were being funny, and others felt threatened by those statements," Wightman said. "It does disrupt the school and it does make others feel unsafe. It's disappointing as well, considering we had dealt with this last week."

Due to the repeated threats, the Marysville Police Department posted officers at Marysville High School Wednesday

Wightman said his office has released the letters to prevent the spread of rumors regarding the threats, so that the school and police have time to establish what happened.

"When you don't get out ahead of these things, people create their own narrative," he said.

Wightman expressed gratitude for the students, staff and parents who have reported the alleged threats, and to the Marysville Police Department for its response. He said he hoped students would use the incidents as a learning opportunity, that they should talk to an adult if they feel upset instead of making posts online.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Second Marysville High School student investigated for threats