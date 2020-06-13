Should police officers be required to live in the cities they patrol? There's no evidence it matters

Protests that have swept the country in the wake of George Floyd's death have prompted calls to limit police funding, hold officers accountable for dangerous restraints — and even limit where they can live.

Some activists want officers to be required to live in the cities they patrol, arguing it will make officers more culturally competent, diversify police forces and improve community relations.

"It's a plus if we have officers who live in the city, they grew up in the city, they have a stake in the city because it’s home," said Kenyatta Johnson, a member of Philadelphia's City Council, which introduced a bill Thursday to restore the city's police residency requirement. "It goes a long way to building community trust."

But no recent research shows residency requirements improve relations between cops and the residents they’re sworn to protect.

"Throughout our research, we have never encountered a shred of evidence that requiring or incentivizing police officers to live in the communities in which they work has any positive effect on the quality of policing," Communities United Against Police Brutality, a Twin Cities-based organization, says on its website.

Instead, law enforcement experts and community activists say lawmakers should focus on measures such as ending the use of no-knock warrants and chokeholds, which have led to recent deaths of African Americans.

The rise of residency requirements

Residency requirements for municipal employees — including teachers, police officers and firefighters — arose during the machine politics of the 19th century but fell out of fashion in the early 20th century, according to Peter Eisinger, a professor emeritus at the New School in New York City.

The policy had a renaissance in the U.S. during the 1970s. By 1980, nearly two-thirds of all cities with more than 250,000 residents had such laws, according to Eisinger's 1980 study. At the time, cities were looking for ways to improve the diversity of the municipal workforce and limit white flight to the suburbs.

"People began to think that the municipal workforce, particularly police and teachers, ought to reflect the communities they serve," Eisinger said. "The idea of a municipal workforce coming into the city from the suburbs smacked of colonialism. You had white employees coming in from the suburbs to teach largely minority schools."

But residency requirements weren't all about community relations. Many were introduced as a way of capturing the spending and taxes that local employees generate — the "local coffer theory," Eisinger said.

As the policies spread, some fought them. In 1976, a Philadelphia firefighter who was fired after he moved to New Jersey challenged the city's requirement, but the United States Supreme Court upheld it.

Police associations and unions have argued residency requirements limit the talent pool and breed corruption. In 2010, Philadelphia's police union got the city to allow officers to reside outside city limits if they had been on the force for at least five years. The percentage of officers who live outside the city has risen since then, though most still live in Philadelphia.

Some city employees have flouted residency requirements. In March, the head of the police union for Kansas City, Missouri, alleged some officers were circumventing its rule by renting trailers in the city and keeping their real homes elsewhere.

Though these rules have become less popular in recent years, some major cities still have them. Some policies give employees time to move into the city after they're hired. Others allow officers to move out after a certain period of time. Some offer perks to those living in the city, such as additional points on entrance exams.