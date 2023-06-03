Police Officers Rescue Kitten From Car Engine on Maryland Highway

Police officers in Howard County, Maryland, responded to an usual traffic call when they were alerted to a kitten trapped in a car engine along a busy highway on Thursday, June 1.

Sgt. Aaron Miller and PFC Chang Lee were called out to rescue a kitten who ran across the road and got stuck in a car engine, the Howard County Police Department said on Friday.

Bodycam footage from the road shows traffic passing quickly by a stopped car along the side of Route 29 in Howard County. The kitten can be heard meowing before officers locate it and pull it to safety.

After coaxing the animal from the vehicle, Lee and Miller took it to the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Columbia, the department said. Credit: Howard County Police Department via Storyful