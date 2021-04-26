Police officers seen laughing at video of brutal arrest of dementia patient that left her with dislocated shoulder

A still from surveillance footage of the booking of Karen Garner at the Loveland, Colorado police station (The Life & Liberty Law Office)

Video has been released of police officers laughing as they watch the body camera footage of the brutal arrest of a 73-year-old dementia patient that left her with a dislocated shoulder.

Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali of the Loveland, Colorado police department arrested Karen Garner in June last year after she left a Walmart store with $14 of goods for which she had not paid.

The shocking body camera footage has already been released and shows Mr Hopp tackling the terrified woman, handcuffing her, and pushing her hard against the police car.

In the new surveillance footage made public by Ms Garner’s attorney, Mr Hopp can be heard saying “Ready for the pop?” in reference to her shoulder.

Mr Hopp also says: “I can’t believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground.”

Ms Jalali comments: “It’s like live TV... Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day.”

Acting for Ms Garner, attorney Sarah Schielke said in a statement: “This is utterly disgusting. These videos cannot be unseen or unheard. I am sorry to have to share them with the public. This will be traumatic and deeply upsetting for everyone to see.”

“But as it often goes with bad police departments, it seems this is the only way to make them change,” she continued. “They have to be exposed. If I didn’t release this, the Loveland Police’s toxic culture of arrogance and entitlement, along with their horrific abuse of the vulnerable and powerless, would carry on, business as usual.”

The Life & Liberty Law Office says that as the officers fist bump each other while watching the video, Ms Garner was handcuffed to a bench in a cell ten feet away, confused and crying in pain. She did not receive medical attention for six hours.

Mr Hopp has been placed on administrative leave and Ms Jalali and the third officer seen in the surveillance video have been reassigned to desk duties until the various investigations are completed.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the FBI and Fort Collins Police, has opened a criminal investigation into the Loveland Police.

