Police: Officers seize handgun, ammo from man

May 18—LAWRENCE — A fight between two women that involved hair pulling ended with criminal charges against a man who pulled a gun during the incident, police said.

Nathaniel Daniel, 29, of 306 Howard St., Lawrence, was arrested on a series of illegal firearms charges after the Friday night fight at 279 Lawrence St., police said.

A caller to police reported a fight where a gun was shown, police said.

Two women, ages 25 and 46, were fighting and pulling each other's hair when officers arrived, according to a police report.

Police said they were unable to charge the women because they were uncooperative and officers were unable to tell who the "primary aggressor" was in the situation, according to the report.

Police said they were told the male who had the gun was with a female who was involved in the fight and wore all black clothing, police said. Daniel was standing with a woman in a black top and black pants and he tried to leave after officers arrived, police said. Several officers approached him when he tried to leave, police said.

Police said Daniel did not have license to carry a firearm but was in illegal possession of a 9-mm handgun with an extended magazine of 19 9-mm rounds.

The gun, magazine and ammunition were seized by officers, police said.

Daniel was charged with illegal possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal possession of large-capacity weapon, police said.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.