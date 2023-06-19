Police: Officers seriously injured during Sunday struggle. One was stabbed, another bitten.

Three Des Moines police officers were seriously injured after they went to the scene of a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon, the Des Moines Police Department said Monday.

According to a news release, patrol officers went to a residence in the 7300 block of Southeast 15th Street around 12:28 p.m. Sunday after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave her home. The release says the man was gone when officers arrived.

Police returned around 1:18 p.m. after the man went back to the home. Officers told the man he would be going to jail for violating a no contact order, according to court documents, and he was cooperative until the officers tried to put handcuffs on him.

The man then punched one of the officers in the face, leading to a physical fight, court documents say. The man and the officers ended up on the ground, and the man got one of the officers' pepper spray, and the pepper spray went off during the struggle.

The man also stabbed an officer in the thigh, bit another officer and kicked a third in the face, according to the police department. They went to a local hospital for medical treatment, and their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The man was charged in Polk County District Court with two counts of willful injury causing bodily injury and two counts of assault on a police officer. He also faces a no contact order violation. The man was jailed on $100,000 bond, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29, according to court records.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 3 Des Moines police officers injured while attempting to arrest man