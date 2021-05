ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 03: Jha'rod Ferebee (L) and Khalil Ferebee speak during the funeral for their father Andrew Brown Jr. at the Fountain of Life church on May 03, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Mr. Brown was shot to death by Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies on April 21. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

The three sheriff’s deputies who opened fire and killed Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man sitting in his car, will keep their jobs, a North Carolina sheriff announced on Tuesday, following news the same day that the officers will not face any charges for the fatal encounter.The deputies will, however, be disciplined and retrained, according to Virginia-based WAVY News, which first reported the story.