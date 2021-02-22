Police: Officer's sleeve caught on passing car, driver arrested for DWI

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.

Feb. 22—SALEM, N.H. — A Salem police officer was nearly hit by a man driving on Route 111 near Ermer Road before dawn Monday, according to a statement from the department.

Vincent Montello, 29, of Derry, was subsequently charged with aggravated DWI, disobeying an officer and reckless conduct, records show.

According to the police statement, an officer was outside of his cruiser conducting a traffic stop at 2:25 a.m. when another car passed quickly and extremely close.

The mirror of Montello's car caught the officer's jacket, police said, pushing him against his cruiser.

The officer was not injured, according to the statement. He was able to pursue Montello into Derry, where he ultimately stopped.

Montello was held without bail pending an arraignment Monday in Rockingham Superior Court.

