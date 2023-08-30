No criminal inquiry into death of police officer Sgt Saville hit by train

Graham Saville died five days after he responded to concerns for a man’s safety on railway tracks - Nottinghamshire Police/PA

No criminal inquiry is being conducted into the death of a police officer hit by a train while he attempted to rescue a man from the tracks.

Sergeant Graham Saville, a Nottinghamshire Police response officer based in Newark, suffered serious injuries in the incident in Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, at around 7pm on Aug 24.

It is understood that a 29-year-old man went onto the railway, possibly through an easily accessible engineer gate next to Hollowdyke Lane in a secluded residential area of the village, and was electrocuted.

Sgt Saville, 46, a married father of two, was called out to save the man who was distressed, but the officer was hit by a train. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries and died in hospital on Wednesday with his family at his bedside.

It is understood that in similar situations emergency services would usually contact Network Rail’s route control to ensure the tracks are made safe before police officers attempt access.

However, it is also understood there are some circumstances in which emergency workers may access the railway without making a call in order to prevent someone from coming to immediate harm.

British Transport Police, who are leading an investigation, would not give details about what happened or whether such a call was made to Network Rail.

It is understood the inquiry is not criminal in nature. The 29-year-old man was treated in hospital but survived.

On Wednesday, tributes were made to the “hero” officer from across policing, politicians and the local community, while flowers were left at the scene.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said Sgt Saville began his policing career in London, serving as a special constable before transferring to the regular service – working across neighbourhood teams and response.

“Losing an officer in the line of duty is something we all hope we never have to face,” Sir Mark said. “It is one of the darkest and most sobering moments which brings into focus the outstanding dedication and bravery officers show each day, so often out of the spotlight motivated only by an unflinching desire to do good and to support those in need.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on Twitter, to say it is a “testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty”, adding that it is a “terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe”.

At the scene of the tragedy, one mother of a Nottinghamshire Police officer left flowers along with the message: “The thin blue line just got thinner.”

Another bouquet of flowers carried the message: “To Savoy, thanks for being a brilliant friend. Fun times in Upminster, London and Newcastle. You will be missed. RIP. Chunk.”

A fellow police officer wrote outside the force’s Newark office: “You were an inspiration to your team and all the police forces in the country.”

Neighbours next to the scene said they saw dozens of emergency vehicles and a helicopter on the night of the incident with officers peering over a busy road bridge which has no footpath.

Network Rail, which has declined to comment, drafted in a “trespass and vandalism” patrol van at the engineer gate on Wednesday to ensure no one else went onto the tracks.

Sgt Saville was the uncle of Nottingham Forest football club captain Joe Worrall, who was said to have been “devastated”. A fundraiser for the family, set up by former policeman Dan Fletcher who lives close to the scene, has now surpassed its £100,000 goal.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell described Sgt Saville as a “hugely respected and popular colleague”, and said his death had “come as an enormous shock to us all”.

Ms Meynell also paid tribute to officers who attended the scene, some of whom provided “immediate medical assistance” while waiting for an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire’s police and crime commissioner Caroline Henry described the sergeant as an “absolute hero”.

Nottinghamshire Police said its flags will be flown at half mast.

