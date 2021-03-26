Police officers are victims in almost half of all hate crime prosecutions

A police officer arrives at a protest outside Batley Grammar School in Batley, West Yorkshire, where a teacher has been suspended for reportedly showing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed to pupils during a religious studies lesson. Picture date: Friday March 26, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story EDUCATION Batley . - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Police officers are victims in up to half of all hate crime prosecutions, statistics show, as body-worn cameras have made it easier to bring abusers to justice.

For North Yorkshire police, 53 per cent of all prosecuted hate crimes in 2019/20 involved a victim who was a police employee or officer, compared with less than a fifth in 2017/18.

West Midlands police said 43 per cent of all hate crimes charged in its area had a police victim, while Gwent Police, Warwickshire, West Yorkshire and the British Transport Police the figure was a third or more.

For most forces, the proportion of police victims has increased over the last three years, a freedom of information investigation by the Law Gazette shows.

The Metropolitan Police, where 29 per cent of all hate crimes charged involved staff, told the online legal news website that its officers are subjected to an average of five hate crimes a day.

The figures come in the wake of last week’s 'kill the bill' protest in Bristol, where 21 officers were attacked and injured in a night of violence against the new police powers laws.

One officer was dragged from his colleagues before being repeatedly stomped on and kicked. A third demonstration is expected to take place on Friday evening.

A hate crime is when an individual shows hostility towards one of five protected characteristics, namely race, religion, sexual orientation, transgender identity and disability.

The rise of body-worn cameras is one factor behind the increasing charge rates for police victims, some experts suggested, as it provides prosecutors with solid evidence that will help lead to a successful conviction.

The rise of body-worn cameras (seen here on a mounted officer, in 2017, shortly after their introduction across the UK) is one factor behind the increasing charge rates for police victims. According to the Police Federation, body-worn video equipment is 'an important piece of kit to help protect police officers, especially those on the frontline and those who carry a Taser or firearm' - Getty

“It’s correct procedure that if the evidence is there, these crimes are prosecuted,” hate crime consultant, Joanna Perry, who has previously worked for the CPS, said.

Audrey Ludwig, director of Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, which is an official reporting centre for hate crime, said: “It may be that the great increase in body-worn video provides police victims with the level of evidence required to meet the evidentiary test in a way not available to other victims.”

Chief superintendent Mat Shaer, West Midlands Police lead for hate crime, said that the availability of evidence via body-worn cameras one explanation for the figures.

“Many hate crime offences against officers are committed after a suspect has been arrested for other matters so they are already in our custody when the hate crime is committed,” he said.

The experts added that it is also likely that police forces want to be tough on hate crime abuse against its officers so they can continue to attract recruits from minority ethnic communities and the LGBT community.

“There’s also a public policy basis for prosecuting harassment of police officers in the course of their duty: it’s important for recruitment of ethnic minority and gay police officers that these offences are taken seriously,” Ms Perry said.

“It may be that police forces, mindful of their role as employers, are using this prosecution tool to recruit and retain officers from minority communities, who otherwise might be subject to additional abuse not meted out to other police officers.”

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a number of reasons that could account for a higher number of charges relating to police officers and staff.

“The offenders usually commit offences against the police during a confrontational interaction with officers where the evidence is available, such as body worn video and eye witnesses.

“Also, victims who work for the police are more likely to support a prosecution. We recognise that hate crime is under-reported across all areas and we encourage anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report it.”