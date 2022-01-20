Police officers wound gunman in Bronx shootout while responding to burglary

Police officers responding to a burglary in the Bronx shot and wounded a gunman who opened fire on them Thursday afternoon, cop sources said.

The officers were responding to an apartment building on Bronx Blvd. at E. 224th St. in Wakefield just after 1:30 p.m. when they encountered the shooter.

None of the officers were shot or injured, though one went to an area hospital for evaluation, possibly for ringing in the ears after firing a gun, sources said.

The suspect was shot and is expected to survive, sources said. Charges against him were pending.

The shooting comes just hours after a narcotics detective was injured in a wild gunfight while trying to execute a search warrant on Staten Island. Three officers have been hit by gunfire in the first 20 days of 2022.