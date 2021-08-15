Police officials: Public needed to help stop gun violence

Aug. 15—TUPELO — Police say they are redoubling efforts to engage the community to help stem violent crime following a triple homicide last month that shocked the city and led to community outcry.

With six homicides in the first seven months, 2021 is already one of Tupelo's deadliest years in the past quarter century.

Since 1996, only three years have been deadlier than the current one: 1998, with seven homicides; 2017, with eight; and 2019, with seven.

The city has had an average homicide rate of just over two people per year for the past 25 years.

The bulk of this year's homicides took place in a single day — July 24 — when four people were shot to death in less than 24 hours. That included the city's only triple-homicide in recent history.

"We've had several double homicides over the years, but I have been here for 26 years, and in that time, we have never had a triple homicide," said Capt. Jerry Davis, chief of detectives at Tupelo Police Department. "Crime ebbs and flows. It's cyclical. We have seen an uptick not only in homicides but in all crimes. It is societal."

Violent crime suspects

trending younger

There has been a marked trend toward crimes that are being committed by younger suspects. There have been five murders so far this year, and police have made arrests in all but one case. Of the eight people arrested in those five cases, all but two are under the age of 21.

Police are still looking for one more suspect — a 17-year-old who, once caught, will be charged with capital murder. The three suspects arrested for the three homicides in 2020 were all under 21.

"Youth lack impulse control, and they have poor decision-making skills," said TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. "If you put a gun into the equation, that can be life-ending devastation for everyone."

The key to stopping this trend, McDougald said, is community involvement.

"We need parents, preachers and teachers to help," he said. "Law enforcement can't go it alone. Enforcement is one component. Parents know their kids have guns. They know where their children are. These people need to help teach kids that guns are not the way to resolve a dispute."

Story continues

Community has key role to play

in solving violent crimes

Besides the community helping to redirect youth away from crime and violence, police also need people willing to offer information about crimes.

Davis called help from the community a vital part of law enforcement.

"We've seen it before, and that is what it takes," Davis said. "We need people who saw something to be willing to come forward and get us pointed in the right direction."

Officials say when the victims have checkered pasts, people are less likely to come forward. Sometimes, it is a fear of reprisal from a criminal element; other times, there is a perceived sense of karma — people think the victim got what they deserved.

Davis said officers and detectives treat every case the same and try to solve them all.

But things are always easier when the victims are "good kids." The community came forward with information following the triple homicide that took the lives of two men, 21 and 22, and a 21-year-old female.

Authorities saw the same thing in late January 2020 when Tiara Dancer, 17, was killed by a stray bullet after a street fight in the Haven Acres community. Following the death of the Tupelo High School senior, the community came together as a whole to demand something be done.

Police pledged to step up their presence in the community and increase efforts to remove illegal guns from the street and especially to get them out of the hands of youth.

Pandemic halted new policing plans

Those efforts fell by the wayside just more than a month later when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. Police were forced to cut down contact with the public. Departments across the region and the country saw an increase in domestic calls as pandemic restrictions kept people cooped up inside.

Tupelo also saw an increase in violent crime. After reporting seven nonfatal shootings in 2019, that number skyrocketed to 19 in 2020, with 17 of those happening after the pandemic started in March.

"COVID did dampen some of the ideas and programs we had set — especially the Police Athletic League," said TPD Deputy Chief Anthony Hill. "We are just now getting to the point where we can get back involved with large groups."

Police plan on increasing their presence in the community, and that could include more safety checkpoints. But Hill is quick to point out that is just one component of fighting crime.

"We have a variety of resources, and that includes continuing conversations to form partnerships with the community," Hill said. "We do have the community trust, and you have to have that."

He said efforts, especially to reach youth, have to change to follow the advance in technology.

"You can't do the same things you did years ago and expect that to work," Hill said.

william.moore@djournal.com