OLIVE TWP. — A 32-year-old Olive Township woman was stabbed to death in her home Monday evening, according to police.

At about 6:45 p.m. July 11, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6200 block of 120th Avenue in Olive Township on a report of an assault.

After arriving on scene, police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead from apparent knife wounds. Police said they were classifying the incident as a homicide.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The suspected assailant, a 45-year-old Olive Township man whom police said was in a domestic relationship with the victim, fled the scene in a vehicle, but was later apprehended in the city of Holland.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and will be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail pending his release from the hospital. His name was not released pending the man's arraignment in court.

Police said three children were at home at the time of the assault; none were injured. Investigators were working with Child Protective Services regarding the well-being of the children.

Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit mosotips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Police: Olive Township woman stabbed to death by partner in home