Police: Olympia officer shoots knife-wielding man after he attacked officers
A man was shot outside a Starbucks in Olympia on Monday, according to the Olympia Police Department.
At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way.
Chopper 7 video from the location placed the officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Martin Way.
According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the man, he wielded a knife and attacked the officers.
One officer shot and injured the man.
He was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
Officers were also treated at the scene for their injuries. The type of injuries are also unknown.
The shooting is currently under investigation.