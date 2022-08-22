Police: Olympia officer shoots knife-wielding man after he attacked officers

Police: Olympia officer shoots knife-wielding man after he attacked officers
Shawn Garrett
·1 min read

A man was shot outside a Starbucks in Olympia on Monday, according to the Olympia Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way.

Chopper 7 video from the location placed the officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Martin Way.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the man, he wielded a knife and attacked the officers.

One officer shot and injured the man.

He was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Officers were also treated at the scene for their injuries. The type of injuries are also unknown.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Recommended Stories