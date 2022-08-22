Police: Olympia officer shoots knife-wielding man after he attacked officers

A man was shot outside a Starbucks in Olympia on Monday, according to the Olympia Police Department.

At about 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man near the intersection of Sleater Kinney and Martin Way.

Chopper 7 video from the location placed the officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Starbucks on Martin Way.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest the man, he wielded a knife and attacked the officers.

One officer shot and injured the man.

He was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Officers were also treated at the scene for their injuries. The type of injuries are also unknown.

The shooting is currently under investigation.