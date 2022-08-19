Police: One charged with armed robbery of Wilmington department store

Wilmington police arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a Friday morning armed robbery.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, police responded to the Bed Bath & Beyond on South College Road around 10:43 a.m. in reference to a possible armed robbery. The store is located in the University Centre shopping center.

According to the release, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

One man was arrested and charged with armed robbery Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

This week: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office: Deputy accidentally shoots suspect during search

More crime news: Wilmington man convicted in shooting death of teenager

Read this: In the line of fire: A view from the frontlines of the Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire

Quickly thereafter, officers apprehended a suspect near the 1100 block of Harbour Drive. Myron Shawn Lloyd was arrested and charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident, police said.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man arrested, charged with armed robbery of Wilmington business