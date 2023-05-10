Police: One in critical condition after shooting on Lujan Street

LAS CRUCES – Police are asking for the public’s aid for information about a shooting that critically injured one person Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the City of Las Cruces confirmed that police discovered a man inside his car along the 500 block of Lujan Street around 9 p.m. on May 9. The man suffered at least one gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

After first responders found the man, the spokesperson said, they transported him to an El Paso hospital. He remains in critical condition.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Police ask anyone with information to please call investigators at 575-526-0795,” the spokesperson said.

