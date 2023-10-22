ST. CLOUD — On Sunday, at 3:55 a.m., St. Cloud Police responded to multiple gunshots fired in the area of the 700 Block of 6th Ave. South.

According to a police press release, an initial investigation revealed a dispute that resulted in the shooting of a 34-year-old-man, who received critical injuries. Officers and Mayo ambulance services attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Two other victims received non-life threatening injuries — a 52-year-old man and a 26-year-old-man. Both are being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Police said the suspect appears to have left the area and that there is no threat to the neighborhood.

Police are requesting that any witness to the shooting contact them at 320-251-1200.

The crime scene is currently being processed and the investigation remains active.

— Tess Ware is the editor of the St. Cloud Times. Contact her at tware@stcloudtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police: One dead, 2 injured in Sunday morning shooting