Police: One dead, another wounded after shooting Wednesday evening

One man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police responded in the 2500 block of Halstead Street for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find one man deceased and another man with a gunshot wound.

The Hamilton County coroner was called to the scene.

Emergency personnel transported the second man to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have not yet released suspect information.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 contributed to this report.

