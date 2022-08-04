Police: One dead after being hit by vehicle in Somerset County

A person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Somerset County, state police say.

State police say the victim was hit along Route 281 Thursday morning.

The area of Tayman Avenue was closed between Neilan and Harrison Avenue for a portion of the day as crews cleaned and investigated the scene.

At this time, police have not released any further details as to what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Brittney Griner trial: Judge sentences Griner to 9 years in prison Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts