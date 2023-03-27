Police: One dead after fire at Town Center homeless camp

Mar. 27—One person was killed in an early morning fire at a homeless camp in the Town Center area, according to Cobb police.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:15 a.m. Monday, near Interstate 75 at Barrett Parkway. Per police, the fire was burning in a homeless encampment in the woods near the I-75 north off-ramp.

Firefighters extinguished a burning tent and discovered a body, police said. The Cobb police Major Crimes Unit and the Cobb Fire Arson Unit are investigating the incident.

Other details, such as the identity of the deceased, have not yet been released.