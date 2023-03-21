Police: One dead following six-hour standoff in Evansville

Law enforcement personnel advance on a home in the 200 block of East Missouri Street at about 7:40 p.m.Monday evening, March 20, 2023. They were near the end of a six-hour standoff with a man who had barricaded himself in the home.

EVANSVILLE − A police standoff near Missouri Street and Heidelbach Avenue ended after six hours Monday evening with the suspect dead, according to Evansville police.

The suspect in the standoff has not been identified publicly by police. The incident happened in the 200 block of East Missouri Street.

Evansville police have not officially said what started the standoff, but officers at the scene said the suspect had active arrest warrants. That could not be independently confirmed Monday night.

Over a span of hours Monday afternoon and evening, Evansville police deployed tear gas and other less-than-lethal munitions to try to coax the suspect, a man, out of the home. As evening approached, police could be seen using armored personnel carriers to breach the home's walls.

Throughout the standoff, police called out to the suspect, asking him to surrender.

Around 8 p.m., activity at the home increased and the suspect could be seen moving on the roof of the house. Several loud pops were heard, and police and paramedics administered first aid to the man on the home's porch.

Just after 8:50 p.m., police at the scene confirmed the suspect was deceased and that the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office had been summoned.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

